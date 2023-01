“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara state, has promised to exert the necessary pressure to see that the fleeing suspects and his gang members are arrested”

Kwara state Police command on new year’s eve recovered arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles and a sum of N255,000 belonging to a suspected gang of inter-border kidnappers.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Okasanmi Ajayi on behalf of the state commissioner of Police Paul Odama, the recovery was made

at about 11:00 pm along the Bode Saadu axis of the Moro local government area of the state from a fleeing member of the gang.

The statement, which said that a detachment of Police assigned to monitor the axis sighted and flagged the suspect, who was on a Bajaj motorcycle, added that the hoodlum jumped down from the motorcycle and ran into the bush to escape arrest.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect’s bag include two AK-47 rifles; seven empty magazines, 50 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, three Techno handsets; 11 telephone handset batteries; criminal charms; clothes, and a sum of N255,000.00.





“The good people of Kwara state will recall that the command issued a statement assuring citizens and residents of the state of their security and safety throughout the holiday season. The promise prompted Cp Paul Odama, psc (+), to marshal some strategies to ensure a secure Kwara state.

