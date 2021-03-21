Police recover abandoned day-old baby, arrest two robbers in Lagos

Less than a week after the police in Lagos State rescued an abandoned day-old baby , the dead body of another abandoned day-old baby has been recovered.

The dead baby was deposited very close to the General Hospital in Ikeja by a yet-to-be-identified person on Saturday.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the recovery and added that the police in the state also arrested two armed robbers.

Adejobi in a statement on Sunday said “the police operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on 20th March 2021, while responding to a call from the Security Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, recovered a lifeless body of a day-old baby that was lying beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja.

“The police, having discovered the corpse of the baby, contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit that evacuated the corpse.”

He also added that “the baby was suspected to have been abandoned by his mother and must have been exposed to risks that caused his death.”

In another development “the Anti-Crime Patrol team attached to Ilasan Division of the Command, intercepted three (3) men on a motorcycle and arrested two suspected armed robbers while one escaped with their operational motorcycle, on Saturday 20th March, 2021 at about 9.30pm, along Lekki-Epe Expressway by Jakande.”

According to the police, “the suspects are OKOROCHA COVENANT, m, 28 and ADIGUN JEREMIAH, m, 27, both of Badagry Area of LagosState.”

The police in Lagos also confirmed that “one Beretta pistol with ammunition was recovered from them.”

The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

He equally directed the Area Command, Area J, Ajah, to step up Anti-Crime Strategies, including raids of black spots and surveillance, to combat crimes and criminality in the entire area.

