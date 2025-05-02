Police recover 25 stray cattle in Sokoto

The Gada Divisional Police Headquarters in Sokoto State has announced the successful retrieval of 25 cattle believed to have been either stolen or strayed from their rightful owners.

The operation, according to Sokoto Police Command, took place in the late hours of Thursday following credible intelligence provided by local authorities.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the recovery mission was triggered after a report was lodged by Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Kyari.

According to him, “the District Head of Gada. Alhaji Idi “M,” the former Village Head of Gidan Rabami Village in Gada Local Government Area, had earlier alerted the authorities about the presence of stray cattle in a nearby forest.

“The animals were found in a dense forest bordering Sabon Birni Local Government Area, an area known for its complex terrain and occasional security challenges.

“The Gada Police Division responded promptly, deploying officers to the site where the 25 cattle were successfully recovered without incident”

The statement further said following the operation, the cattle were transported to the Gada Division Headquarters, where they are currently being held securely.

Police officers are now calling on members of the public, particularly livestock owners who may be missing animals, to visit the station with valid proof of ownership to claim their cattle.

“This recovery effort demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting the lives and property of our citizens, including their means of livelihood,” DSP Rufai stated.

“We are calling on all concerned livestock owners to come forward with necessary identification to facilitate a smooth verification and handover process.”

Authorities are also encouraging residents of Gada and neighbouring communities to share this information widely in order to hasten the identification process and prevent potential disputes or prolonged delays in reuniting the livestock with their owners.

For inquiries and verification procedures, concerned individuals are advised to contact the Gada Division Headquarters directly at 08137371633.

The police commend the vigilance of community leaders and reaffirm their readiness to continue working closely with the public to ensure the safety and security of the region.

