Police record zero crime during Christmas celebration in Niger

Niger State Police Command has said it recorded no crime during the just concluded Christmas celebration in the State.

Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, stated this during an interaction with the newsmen on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital.

He stated further that the reports from the 25 local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state revealed that the celebrations went on peacefully without threat to lives and property.

“We had hitch-free Christmas celebrations across the state and no arrests were made before, during and after the festivities.

“The entire exercise was conducted without threat to lives and property across the 25 LGAs,” Kuryas said.

The police boss, however, commended the residents in the state for cooperating with security personnel operating in the state.

Kutyas thereby called on the residents to continue to support the efforts of the command by providing useful and timely information that would assist in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements.

He noted that the security measures already being put in place across the state by the command in conjunction with other security agencies in Niger State would enable residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

“All we require from members of the public is timely information on the movement of dubious characters, for necessary security action,” Kuryas added.

