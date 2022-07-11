Police rearrest Kuje escapee in Suleja, Niger State

Niger State Police Command has said that police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja have arrested 54-year-old Kazeem Murtala who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja while on patrol in the Suleja area of the state.

Based on credible intelligence, the police operatives stormed an identified compound around the General Hospital Suleja-Bakasi Area of the town.

The command, in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Monday in Minna by its Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Wasiu Abiodun, said the incident occurred on 09/07/2022 at about 8:30 pm.

The statement added further that during interrogation, the inmate allegedly confessed that he escaped from Kuje Custodial Center.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Monday Bala Kuryas, directed that the inmate should be transferred to the custodial centre without any delay.

DSP Abiodun explained that the Police boss equally appreciated members of the public for giving such intelligence to the police while he urged them to sustain such efforts towards fighting crime and criminality in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.