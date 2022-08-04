Police ready for nuclear, biological threats, others ― IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Alkali Usman, has said that the Nigeria Police Force is currently being repositioned to respond to emerging global security threats.

Usman said the threat of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE), has become a global phenomenon, adding that Nigeria cannot be isolated from the impending danger and has to prepare for the eventuality.

He spoke at the end of the training of 324 officers and men by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal-Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Command operatives of the Force, at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Thursday.

The IGP who was represented by the Assistance Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Federal Operations at force headquarters, Mr. Bala Ciroma, said men and officers of the Force have been playing leading role in the ongoing offensive against insurgency and banditry.

He said the beneficiaries of the CBRNE training will use the knowledge acquired in tackling explosive associated terrorism across the country.

He said the trainees were exposed to current methods and methodology in combating threats associated with CBRNE terrorism.

“This will enhance operatives skills to effectively perform IED disposal and UXOS clearance and demolition operations. Acquaint the trainees with safety and security guidelines in EOD-CBRN. operations as well as the emerging CBRNE global threats and mitigation strategies,” he explained.

According to him, the police high command will continue to accord priority to capacity building of it’s officers and men to meet with global best practices and emerging threats.

He urged the trainees to be dedicated to their duties and shun corrupt practices in all forms, adding that anyone found wanting will be dismissed.