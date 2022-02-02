Police raid major criminal enclaves, arrest two, recover exhibits in Imo

The tactical team of the Imo State Police Command has raided abandoned buildings in bush and major criminal enclaves to rid crime and criminalities in Imo State.

This followed credible information that criminals are hibernating in an abandoned building in a bush at Amaukwu Orodo in Mbitoli LGA of Imo State and in line with the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini to rid the State of crime and criminalities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini through the Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abraham, he said that the command’s tactical teams, after diligent surveillance of the criminal hideout, on 23/1/2022 mobilized and stormed the hideout.

He said that the hoodlums, on sighting the police operatives open fire on them and the gallant and battle-ready Police operatives swiftly returned fire.

According to him in the process, they were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power of the police and they fled into the bush with gunshot injuries.

He said that the team arrested suspected armed robbers which include Uzoma Dike aged 42 years and Chidi Osunwa ‘m’ 36 years who are both natives of Amaukwu Orodo in Mbitoli LGA of Imo State.

The CP said on combing the bush and searching the hoodlums’ hideout, the team recovered the following exhibits 1Pump Action Gun with Two 2 live cartridges, 10 different makes of motorcycles.

Others include 7 new motorcycles, 10 forged motorcycle particulars/receipts, 15 different makes of Android phones 5 wristwatches of different brands, One UBA ATM card, some substances suspected to be illicit drugs, Bunches of keys Cash of Two Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand, Six Hundred Naira only (N223, 600.00) and Items used in smoking Mkpurumiri.

The Commissioner of Police have appealed to various communities in the state, to stop allowing criminals to use their areas as safe haven to commit felony.

He said that those whose motorcycles were robbed or stolen are advised to come forward with proof of ownership for identification and collection.

CP Rabiu advised communities to form vigilante groups/ neighbourhood watch associations to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies.

According to him any suspicious persons seen with bullet wounds should be reported to the nearest police station.

The Commissioner while commending the officers and men for their dedication and gallantry, thanked Imolites for their unalloyed support and partnership with the command.

