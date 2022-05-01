Police raid criminals hideouts in Gombe, warns politicians against violent campaigns

All identified hideouts in Gombe State are being raided by personnel of the State Police Command as part of measures to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, in a press release, he issued to journalists in Gombe on Saturday.

He also said that aside from raiding criminals’ hideouts, surveillance patrols would be conducted in parts of the state to neutralise any likely threats to the peace and security of the state.

The commissioner of police, therefore, warned politicians in the state to adhere strictly to the timetable provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

He threatened that any individual or persons who sponsor or encourages political campaigns or rallies at the Eid praying grounds would be arrested.

The command also called on parents to be careful over the movement of their children during the festival to avoid getting missing.





This is just as the Police Commissioner boss people in the state to be conscious of their personal security and report any suspicious persons to the command via its emergency lines; 08150567771 and 09036435359.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.