Police raid baby factory, arrest 4 suspects in Nasarawa

Officers of the Nasarawa State Police Command, have raided a baby factory located in Ado Kasa, Karu local government area of the state and arrested suspects behind the emerging child trafficking.

The operatives attached to the area command in New Karu, who carried out the operation, rescued six young girls and a baby of about six months during the raid, which took place on November 17.

The suspected baby factory is an unregistered orphanage named, ‘St. Bridget Orphanage Home’.

According to a statement by the command‘s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, the orphanage was operated by one of Eze Ezeogu Norbert and three others.

He gave the names of the other suspects as Nnaemeka Eze, Okechukwu Ogechi and Obiagheli Chidi.

He said, “preliminary Investigation revealed that the operator of the orphanage home abducted under-aged pregnant girls, hold them hostage till they give birth and sell their children to the highest bidder.

“Further investigation also revealed that the orphanage home was not registered.”

He said the suspects and victims have since been handed over to National Agency for the Prosecution of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, therefore, warn all criminals and those who may be nursing ambitions that are inimical to the safety of the State to desist from such act as the police will not relent in mobilizing all resources at its disposal to confront and render their operations fruitless.

“He further urged parents/guidance to take proper care of their children and also appeal to members of the public to continue to avail the Police with credible information that will assist in taming the aggression of criminals in the state,” he added.

