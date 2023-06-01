The Police High Command on Thursday announced the promotion of a total of 31,465 policemen comprising 24,991 from Sergeants to Inspectors, 194 from Corporal to Sergeant, and 6,280 from Constable to Corporal respectively.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Officer (FPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

The statement explained that the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba effected the promotion for the beneficiaries as part of his manpower development policy targeted at promoting deserving police officers on the basis of competence, qualification, and length of service

According to the statement, “the IGP has however charged the affected officers to add more pep in promoting the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them in line with the provisions of the extant laws.”

It added that similarly, the IGP congratulated two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police on the conferment of national honours on them.

The affected police officers, according to the statement include AIG Aishatu Abubakar, who was conferred with the award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh, who was conferred with the individual award of National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on the approval of the immediate past President Mohammad Buhari.

It added that the IGP charged the Senior Officers to bring their experience gathered over time and the well-deserved national recognition to bear in their national policing duties.

