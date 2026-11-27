Kebbi State Police Command has commenced investigation into a viral video showing a group of suspected political thugs brandishing dangerous weapons and making threatening statements capable of undermining public peace and security in Birnin Kebbi and the State at large.

According to a statement from the Police, PPRO Bashir Usman disclosed that intelligence reports and preliminary scrutiny of the video revealed the presence of one “Mai Barewa” a known notorious thug from Sokoto State, alongside other individuals brandishing dangerous weapons and making threatening statements.

Usman said the individuals were heard claiming to have responded to invitation, mentioning the trio of Manu Gwanna, Bashar S A and Khairullah Jega in connection with the circumstances surrounding the presence of the individuals in the State.

In view of the seriousness of the allegations and the need to establish the circumstances surrounding the presence of the individuals in the State, the persons mentioned and identified have been invited for questioning to assist the ongoing investigation.

The Command is equally taking steps to identify, apprehend and prosecute the said Mai Barewa and his accomplices visibly brandishing dangerous weapons and making threats in the video, in accordance with the law.

The Command, according to the statement, reiterates its earlier commitment to political neutrality, impartial law enforcement and the protection of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation. No political party, individual or group will be permitted to undermine peaceful electioneering processes, intimidate citizens or engage in acts of violence under the guise of political activities.

Kebbi State has long been known for its peaceful political climate, which must be preserved at all costs. All political parties, their leaders, supporters and associates are therefore strongly warned against recruiting, harbouring, mobilising or sponsoring imported thugs, or engaging in any conduct capable of inciting violence or disrupting political stability.

“The Police, as the lead security agency, alongside other security agencies, will not allow a culture of political violence, intimidation and lawlessness to be introduced into Kebbi State or set a dangerous precedent ahead of the 2027 general elections, anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.” The statement read.

The Command urges residents to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their own hands, and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest Police station or through the Command’s designated communication channels, as the Police remain committed to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that all political activities in Kebbi State are conducted within the ambit of the law.