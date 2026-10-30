Metro

Police probe death of Ondo businessman, recover suspected poison bottles

Hakeem Gbadamosi
on the State Police robbery suspects in Kano Police, Gombe Police arrest 13 suspects, Police

The death of a 46-year-old businessman, Kayode Akinbolusere, popularly known as Tolufe, in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo, has sparked concern among residents, with the police investigating the circumstances surrounding his suspected suicide.

This is as men of the Ondo State Police Command said it had commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death, which was being treated as a suspected suicide

Akinbolusere was reportedly found dead in his office beside BOVAS Petrol Station, Igba, at about 3.00 p.m. on Thursday, with the police recovering two empty bottles suspected to have contained insecticide from the vicinity of his office.

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The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident on Friday, saying members of the public reported it, after which operatives of the Bolorunduro Division visited the scene.

According to the PPRO, the operatives recovered two empty bottles suspected to have contained Sniper insecticide from a nearby bush.

Jimoh added that preliminary findings indicated that the deceased had made a video recording before his death, in which he spoke about his personal and business challenges. The recording has since circulated on social media.

In the video, the businessman reportedly spoke about his struggles, his journey from working as a barber to establishing his business, and the support he received from his wife.

He also expressed regret over his past treatment of his wife, praising her for standing by him through difficult periods.

He reportedly said his decision to transfer his properties to his wife and three children was voluntary, urging his lawyer to follow his last instructions in his will.

The police spokesman said the remains had been evacuated to the morgue of the State Hospital for preservation and further examination.

He added that no visible marks of violence were observed on the body during the preliminary examination.

He said the state command has directed a comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish the actual cause of death.

He appealed to members of the public to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed, while urging people experiencing personal, marital, or emotional difficulties to seek appropriate support.

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