Police pensioners threaten nationwide protest over alleged abandonment

The National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (NARPON) has passionately appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to urgently intervene in improving the pension and welfare conditions of retired and serving police officers across the country.

The NLC-affiliated union hinted at a looming nationwide protest by the retired Nigerian police officers should the President and IGP fail to take swift action.

Speaking at a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, NARPON President and retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Comrade Paul O. Ochonu, laid bare the frustrations of thousands of former police officers who feel abandoned under the current pension scheme. Ochonu stressed the urgent need for reforms, stating that the association is seeking redress for longstanding injustices suffered by police retirees and better welfare for officers still in service.

“We wish to inform the public that police retirees, who formerly operated under the umbrella of ARPON, have now organised themselves into a trade union (NARPON) officially registered on 16 January 2025. The union received its Certificate of Registration on 17 April 2025,” Ochonu announced.

He further revealed that NARPON has now been formally affiliated with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), following the Central Working Committee meeting of the NLC held on 4 July 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. This development marks a significant milestone in the struggle of retired police officers to have their voices heard and their welfare improved.

Expressing deep concern over growing discontent among pensioners, Ochonu pointed to the looming threat of mass protests. “The central issue is the imposition of the Contributory Pension Scheme on the Nigeria Police Force, while the Armed Forces, DSS, and NIA have been exempted. This disparity is unfair and unacceptable,” he said.

Ochonu decried the meagre salaries earned by serving officers and the paltry pensions paid to retirees who spent decades serving the nation under dangerous and demanding conditions. “How do we justify rewarding someone who risks their life daily with a pension of ₦60,000 or ₦75,000 after 35 years of service?” he asked.

He lamented that successive administrations have failed to prioritise the welfare of the police, saying, “Successive governments have consistently failed to give the NPF its rightful place in the public service hierarchy.”

Responding to reports of a proposed mega protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore and involving CPS police retirees not under the NARPON umbrella, Ochonu clarified: “These individuals are not under our control, but we understand their frustrations.” Nonetheless, he urged serving officers to refrain from participating in the demonstration. “We strongly advise our colleagues not to succumb to internal or external pressure to protest. Public sentiment is on our side, and we believe President Tinubu will address this matter promptly,” he noted.

Ochonu expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration will introduce meaningful reforms under its Renewed Hope Agenda. “We are confident that Mr President, under his Renewed Hope Agenda, will implement a Pension Scheme that reflects national appreciation for the service and sacrifices of police officers,” he stated.

Highlighting the systemic problem with the CPS, Ochonu called for an improved salary structure for serving personnel. “Since 2007, officers have been contributing to their pension under the CPS. But because of low salaries, their retirement savings are extremely poor, leading to low monthly pension payments after retirement. Some are paid as little as ₦60,000–₦75,000 monthly,” he explained.

Also speaking at the press conference, NARPON General Secretary and retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Comrade Sunday F. Chukwurah, acknowledged that while the government appears to be taking steps—such as a pending bill at the National Assembly to address pension arrears—more decisive action is urgently needed.

“For example, as a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, I receive ₦129,000 monthly. Recently, ₦32,000 was added as arrears, bringing it to about ₦161,000. Commissioners of Police receive only slightly more. Even those on the Defined Benefits Scheme are struggling,” he revealed.

On the matter of exiting the CPS, Ochonu was clear: “We have no authority to influence that decision. It is up to the federal government to amend the Pension Reform Act through the National Assembly.” He assured, however, that the Inspector-General of Police is not ignoring their plight. “The Inspector-General of Police is aware of our concerns and has made proposals to the government. We know steps are being taken, and we urge patience,” he said.

In a final word of caution, Ochonu urged the government to break its silence and clearly inform the public about its intentions regarding police pensions. “The silence is fuelling unrest. The government must speak up and reassure retirees and serving officers alike. Let the public know what is being done. We urge restraint, not protest,” he concluded.

