Police pass out 9,989 new recruited personnel in Imo

The Nigeria Police have passed out 9,989 newly recruited personnel with a charge to uphold discipline and exhibit quality character to excel in the profession

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba speaking at the passing out parade Wednesday held at the Police Training School, Nekede, Imo State said that the bedrock of policing was discipline.

Alkali-Baba, represented by the Assistant Inspector of Police-in-charge of Zone 9, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede reiterated that the Force under his leadership has a zero-tolerance for indiscipline and “act that may be antithetical to police professionalism.”

He said: “Much as you have a promising and bright career ahead of you, how far you go in this career is entirely dependent on the quality of your character, discipline and professionalism.”

The IG admonish them to resolve not to engage in any activity that will be unedifying their good name, that of their families and indeed the Force as you commence your policing career today.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, “for the consistent commitment to the drive to reposition the Nigeria Police Force as well as the strides towards stabilizing the internal security order.

The Police boss added that beyond addressing the manpower deficiency in the Nigeria Police through recruitment, the exercise would also help to reduce the rate of unemployment, youth restiveness and crime in the country.

In their speeches, the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, represented by the Secretary to the state government, Barr. Chris Ezem and the Imo State Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde also urged the new recruits to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and uphold good tenets of Police professionalism while rendering effective services for the betterment of their respective communities and the society at large.

Also, in his remark, the Nekede Commandant of the school, ACP Rilwanu Shaibu applauded the IGP, state governor of Imo State and Abia, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and Dr Okezie Ikpezu for their support and assistance to the school.

He disclosed that out of the 444 new recruits, 271 were from Imo and 173 from Abia State; while 247 were males, 197 were female.

