The Imo State Police Command has arrested 6 security operatives of the Nigerian Police, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Police.

Three security operatives of NDLEA simply identified as NA Kelechi Chijioke, NA David Nwaji and CA 11 Nwaka Ikechukwu, while the other 2, which include DSC Obijiaku Israel and ASC 11 Omodi Timothy are security operatives of NSCDC of Imo State Command.

Also arrested along with others include a 37-year-old Inspector of Police Odidika Agustine of the Imo State Police Command.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday at the Imo State Police Command Owerri, the Police Command Public Relation Officer ASP Henry Okoye said that the suspects were the security operatives hiding under the umbrella of Operation Search Flush in Imo State to harass and extort unsuspecting members of the public.

He said that the suspects in particular, extort the youths to the tune of thousands of Naira via POS, as well as engage seizing and checking their phones, which results to coursing untold hardship to them.

