The police in Niger State have paraded three suspected criminals before the newsmen in Minna in connection with the recovery of some 295 rounds of live ammunition from AK-47 rifles from a poultry farm in Sabon Wuse, Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects was the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmman, at the premises of the Headquarters of the State Police Command in Minna, just as the suspects were identified as Nuhu Abdullahi, 25 years old, Yahusa Isah, 24 years old, and Mohammed Adamu, 42 years old, adding that all of them allegedly claimed to have hailed from Dadin Kowa Area of Sabon-Wuse, in Tafa LGA of the State.

The police boss stated further that the 295 rounds of live ammunition from AK-47 rifles were allegedly recovered from a poultry farm in Sabon-Wuse, Tafa Local Government Area of the State, and were about to be supplied to the Mangu community in Plateau State. There were obvious reasons why the suppliers or suspects were arrested.

According to him, “On February 18, 2024, at about 14:10 hours, information was received that one Nuhu Abdullahi of a poultry farm in the Sabon-Wuse area of Tafa LGA was suspected to be among the hoodlums terrorising the area.

CP Ebenezer Danmman stressed that no sooner than the information was received, police operatives attached to Tafa Division, in collaboration with the the Tactical Support Team (TST),, led by DPO Tafa,, mobilised to the poultry farm along Garam/Bwari road via Sabon-Wuse and arrested the suspects in connection with the information.

He said after the suspects were arrested, an immediate on-the-spot search was conducted on the farm, leading to the discovery of a total of 295 rounds of live ammunition from an AK-47 rifle hidden in different bags of grains within the farm.

He noted that during interrogation, one of the suspects, Nuhu Abdullahi, allegedly confessed that his elder brother, Ibrahim Abdullahi (38) of the Mangu area of Plateau State, sent him the sum of N295,000 to purchase the arms and ammunition for nefarious activities in Mangu, Plateau State.

The Police Commissioner further disclosed that another suspect, Ibrahim Abdullahi, was equally arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime, while Yahuza Isah aided and connected Nuhu Abdullahi to Mohammed Adamu, a fleeing vigilante man in Sabon-Wuse.

He said during interrogation, the vigilante, Mohammed Adamu, claimed that he bought about 180 (one hundred and eighty) quantities of the live ammunition at the rate of N2,200.00 each from one Rabiu at Kagarko, in Kaduna State, and took the delivery at Jere, also in Kaduna State, while one other suspect, called Commander Dahiru, a vigilante who escaped arrest by the police and is presently at large, supplied the remaining quantity.

He said a concerted effort was ongoing by police operations to arrest both Dahiru and Rabiu, with the goal of unravelling the source of the ammunition.

“The case is under investigation at SCID Minna, and the suspects will be charged to court after the completion of the police investigation into the matter ,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police boss also paraded two suspected bandits and cattle rustlers and recovered one locally made AK-47 rifle.