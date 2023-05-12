The Oyo State Police Command has paraded suspected criminals and accomplices during a press conference held on Friday at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan.

Among those paraded is a gang of armed robbers who were nabbed in connection with the robbery and murder of a police officer, ASP Ogunleye Olufemi Daniel, in the Ori-Agogo area of Odo Ona Kekere, Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Adewale Osifeso said Operatives of the Anti-Robbery Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department attached to the Oyo State Police Command were said to have apprehended suspects in connection with the murder of the late ASP Ogunleye who was robbed and killed during robbery operation at his residence in Ori-Agogo area of Odo-Ona Kekere in Ibadan and robbed several residents of their belongings.

Adding that the late police Officer serving at the State CID Iyaganku was robbed alongside other residents of the community.

Three suspects were however arrested including their spiritual healer, Gabriel Adeniyi 80yrs, Oyetumbi Ademola,25 yrs, Michael Adeniyi 26 years were arrested, while their gang leader named Fatai Fasasi 30 yrs, popularly known as Ogun who allegedly shot and killed, the deceased Officer, was killed at an encounter with Police operatives during their trail.

“2 Samsung phones belonging to their victims alongside; a 1999 Hyundai Elantra vehicle and a cut-to-size locally made barrel used by the assailants were recovered from the suspects,” he disclosed.

“In the same vein, during the process of voluntarily confessing to the crimes committed, they further revealed one Kafilat Tiamiyu ‘f’ a.k.a Iya Alaye as a criminal receiver who receives Jewelry (golds) proceeds from them, based on this, the said Kafilat Tiamiyu was tracked and arrested at Oranyan area of Ibadan. Investigation continues, please.”

Also paraded include suspected armed robbers who specialize in removing exotic cars from where they are parked by unsuspecting members of the public went Arola Street, Apete area and removed a Toyota Corolla Car with Registration Number LMD 237 AA from where it was parked by its owner.

The suspects were caught while moving the Toyota Corolla car away from the street while the owner sighted them and quickly engaged a Commercial Driver who drove a Nissan Micra Car to give them a hot chase and in the process, the stolen Toyota Corolla Car was intercepted at Ajibode area Ibadan and the kingpin of the criminal gang who later identified himself as AKODU SUNDAY was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Upon interview at the Monitoring Unit, the suspect was said to have voluntarily confessed to the crime and a series of similar criminal activities he had masterminded with his fleeing syndicate members.

While Further discreet investigation later led to the arrest of the two fleeing syndicate members; DARAMOLA ADEGBOYEGA ‘M’ and KOLAWOLE BABATUNDE ‘M’ in their respective hideouts and they equally confessed to having participated in the criminal activity.





Other cases paraded include arrest of suspected highway armed robbers who intercepted one DAF Truck loaded with Seven New Bajaj Motorcycles which were being conveyed by their owners from the Northern Part of the Country to Ibadan in Oyo State.

The hoodlums who were armed with guns, cutlasses and some other dangerous weapons attacked the occupants of the DAF Truck, dispossessed them of their cell phones, various sums of money and equally carted away six out of the seven Bajaj Motorcycles.

It was further revealed that the suspects confessed to the crime and a series of other armed robbery operations they had masterminded along Ibadan/Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

While the suspects gave useful information which later led to the arrest of one other member of their armed robbery syndicate; Umaru Monde while three of the Motorcycles carted away from the victims were recovered.

