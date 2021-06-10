Police parade pastor, herbalist, others with human parts in Osun

A middle-aged pastor, Olagunju Adetunji, a herbalist, Adewumi Gbadamosi were, on Wednesday, paraded by the Osun State Police Command for being in possession of human parts.

Also paraded with the duo who were caught with human hands and legs at the state police command headquarters in Osogbo, were three other ritualists identified as Rasheed Ajani, Saka Akeem, Abiodun Adetimilehin for killing a teenager, one Kehinde in a nearby hospital in Osogbo.

Speaking on the development, the state police commissioner, CP Wale Olokode, hinted that the evil perpetrators of the acts were apprehended at the Oke Ayepe area of Osogbo and Kajola ljesha while acting on intelligence.

“The suspects were arrested with two decaying hands and two legs of one Kehinde, whose surname and address are still unknown. The principal suspect, one Adewumi Gbadamosi, confessed to the crime and said the victim’s head was given to one Olagunju Adetunji for rituals,” the CP stated.

He however affirmed that the suspects would be arraigned before a court after investigations might have been completed.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after being paraded, Gbadamosi said: “I shot Kehinde dead while on night guard duty post in Osogbo and after shooting him, I dismembered him, took some parts and threw the remains into a river.

” I gave the head to Adetunji and his friend, Saka, who had approached me for help because of poor patronage. Ajani, who was also working as a nightguard, assisted me to carry the deceased after I have killed him.”

Adetunji, however, denied receiving the deceased’s head from the herbalist.

