Police parade 5 suspected killers of Edo lawyer, 50 others

The five suspected killers of Benin based lawyer, Mr Osobase Omon-Iyoha were paraded yesterday by the police in Benin.

Fifty other suspected criminals arrested for various crimes in the state were also paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo.

Osasu Osadolor Afro, Emmanuel David, Valentine Dibie, Uwadia Taiwo Uhumwagho and Saturday Imagbe were paraded before journalists by Kokumo.

The. Edo police commissioner said the suspects were arrested in various part of the state for different offences ranging from armed robbery, murder, cultism, kidnapping among others.

Kokumo who reported for duty in Benin only last week said that seven of the hoodlums were arrested for alleged robbery, seven for kidnapping, five for murder, 36 for cultism.

Kokumon said, the suspects – Osasu Osadolor Afro, Emmanuel David, Valentine Dibie, Uwadia Taiwo Uhumwagho and Saturday Imagbe, allegedly kidnapped and murdered Bar. Iyoha Osobase Omon to conceal the crime.

He said the suspects have confessed to the crimes, noting that the suspect would be charged to Court.

The gang leader of the killers of Omon-Iyoha Osasu described the killing as a mistake, saying they didn’t know he was a lawyer.

He intoned: “It was a mistake, it was two-fighting and my friend hit him on the head with a stick and he died.

“We’re in a parlour when one boy threw a rod into the beer parlour which hit my friend. Then, my friend held the boy asking why he threw the stick at him and the boy said it was a mistake,” he said.

“As the quarrel was ongoing between us and the boy, the Barrister and his friends joined and they started fighting us. We left and came back with our friends and continue the fighting and my friend hit him on the head with wood and he died,”

He explained that his friend wanted to dump the corpse in a nearby river but on their way, they sighted police on the road, adding that they had to turn back and decided to bury in the bush.

Osasu said they didn’t intend to kill the Barrister hence, he reported himself to the police.

