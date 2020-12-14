Police parade 45 suspects for robbery, rape, arson, cultism in Bayelsa

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested and paraded 45 suspects over their alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, rape, arson, murder and cultism in the state.

According to the police, five of the suspects were arrested over their involvement in the last month invasion of the country home of the former governor of the state, Hon Seriake Dickson, and killing of a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local government area of the State.

Also, a 41-year-old married man and staff member of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Education from Ekeremor Town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state were arrested over the alleged rape of a 25-year-old lady who just completed the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspects, noted that though crime and criminality can not be totally eradicated in the country, the police are on top of their games to checkmate and arrest perpetrators of such crimes.

He said due to intelligence gathering and discreet investigations, the police arrested the five suspects that invaded the home of the Former Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, during allege search for hidden money purportedly kept in his residence.

He said though the suspects confessed to the planning of the invasion but declined that they carried out the attack, “We will arraign them in court and allow the court determine their faith and tell the court who carried out the invasion and killing of the inspector.”

Police Commissioner Okoli also announced that the State police command has no mercy for suspects involved in rape and child defilement cases, declaring that the Command will diligently prosecute culprits.

He also pointed out the case of the arrest of a 41years old man staff of the Bayelsa Ministry of Education over his alleged threat and rape of a 25 years old virgin, who just completed her NYSC programme.

According to Okoli, the investigation showed that the suspect promised his victim marriage and lured her to his friend’s house, “he threatened to kill her and had forceful carnal knowledge of her despite her plea for mercy.”

On repeated cases of rival cult clashes in Yenagoa, the state capital, Police Commissioner Mike Okoli confirmed the arrest of leaders of two dreaded cult groups also known as the Greenlanders and bobos.

One Finidi Aaron, who is identified as the leader of the Bobos cult gang and Richard Derigha, the leader of the Greenlanders have been arrested.

They are both allege to be involved in numerous killings in the Yenagoa metropolis including the invasion of the office of the Telecommunication giant, MTN and killing of one of his customer.

