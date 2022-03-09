Police parade 200 bandits, 20 armed robbers in Kaduna, recover 18 AK-47 rifles

In its efforts to get rid of criminals, Kaduna State Police Command has paraded 200 suspected Armed Bandits, and 20 Armed Robbers including the alleged killers of Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Maisaka (rtd).

Parading the suspects on Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mudasiru Abdullahi disclosed that 18 AK-47 Rifles, 2000 live ammunition of different calibre, 11 pump action guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 140 shotgun, 12-gauge cartridges, 7 motor vehicles of different brand and 9 motorcycles were recovered from the suspects between January and March 2022.

Represented by the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige noted that the relative peace enjoyed in the state was as a result of the strategic and tactical deployment of the special units of the force, undercover operatives, conventional police personnel as well as the purposeful synergy within the security architecture in the state.

“It is pertinent that we often have an interface with you in a bit to showcase our achievements in the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes to the public.

“These accomplishments are not without the assurances of your unalloyed support and commitment towards discharging our statutory responsibility thus, we seek for a robust Police Public Partnership in the continuous fight against criminal elements as the quest of securing the society is everybody’s business.

“The Kaduna Command during the period under review is not unmindful of the security challenges bedevilling the state amongst which are banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery and farmers/herders clashes just to mention but a few.

“It is worthy to note that, amid the period CP Mudassiru Abdullahi assumes office a few months ago, Kaduna State was witnessing some daunting security challenges.

‘The sum of these approaches resulted in the successes we are showcasing today with the arrest of over 200 Armed Bandits, 20 Armed Robbery Suspects and the Recovery of 18 AK47 Rifles, 2000 Live Ammunitions of different Caliber, 11 Pump Action Guns, 10 Locally Fabricated Pistols, 140 Shotgun 12-Guage Cartridges, 7 Motor Vehicles of different brand and 9 Motorcycles.

“Let it be on record that the relentless efforts of the Command in investigating the Culpable Homicide case involving late Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Musa Umar Maisaka of No. A27 Makarfi road Rigasa, Kaduna, who was assassinated on the 8th November 2021 at the above address has yielded a positive result with the arrest of the principal suspect Muhammed Muhammed Giwa.

“The said suspect confessed that he and his cohorts had extorted money, at different times and running into millions of Naira, from the victim on several occasions by threatening to kill him if he fails to meet up with their demands.

“All the suspects being paraded here are currently in various stages of investigation and will be charged to court on completion. Thank you for being our window to the world, may you all be richly blessed as you go back to your various destinations,” he said.

