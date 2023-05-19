Borno State Police Command has said it had recovered arms and ammunition while parading no fewer than 110 suspects in connection with different criminal offences in the state.

The Commissioner in the state, Mr Abdu Umar disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday in which he said that the offences committed by the suspects include armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, defilement, attempted murder, stealing, and unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

According to him, the arrest of the suspects was made between January to May of this year due to the review of operational strategies which enhanced intelligence capacity and strong synergy between the Police, Military and sister security agencies in the state.

While giving a breakdown of the figure, CP Umar said that those apprehended include 5 suspects for alleged armed robbery, 6 suspects for kidnapping, another 6 for rape cases, one suspect for unnatural offence, 29 for criminal conspiracy and theft, 15 suspects for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, one for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, causing grievous hurt and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 2 suspects for criminal conspiracy, trespass, one suspect for the act of terrorism and others for being in possession of suspected to be Indian hemp.

He added that the command had recovered illegal arms and ammunition, as well as other light weapons from the suspects.

The CP solicited the cooperation of the media in securing the lives and property of the people of the state.

He also called on members of the public to assist the police with relevant information that would help in curbing criminal activities in the state.

“I appreciate the press and media for being a vessel for showcasing our achievement and to call out the good people of Borno state to continue to cooperate and support the police in prayers and reporting all suspicious activities by miscreants.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah (SWT), we will continue to collectively work together with enhanced internal security drive to surmount any emerging security challenges in the state”.

