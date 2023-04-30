Kwara State Police Commissioner, Paul Odama, has directed that a medical examination should be carried out on one of the Police Inspectors in the state command, who is said to be an alcoholic, Stephen Yohana.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement titled, RE: VIRAL VIDEO OF A SUSPECTED DRUNK POLICE INSPECTOR on Sunday, he said that the case of the identified police officer was “more medical than alcoholic”, adding that the examination aimed to ascertain the state of his mental health.

It is recalled that video of the drunk Police inspector was presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

“After viewing the video, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, psc+, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested”, the PPRO said.

The statement read that:

Kwara State Police Command is miffed with the highly repulsive video of a police inspector by the name of Stephen Yohana presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

The Command wishes to state that the police inspector who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health, as it was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic.

“The result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him. Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment”.