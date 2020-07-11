Police order arrest of fake COVID-19 taskforce in Anambra

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has ordered the arrest of illegal task force teams claiming to be enforcing COVID-19 measures including wearing of face masks in the state.

Abang, in a statement issued to Tribune Online, in Awka, on Saturday, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the Command would arrest and prosecute those found extorting money or intimidating members of the public in the guise of enforcing face mask protocols.

The statement read; “The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to the incessant extortions, harassment, intimidation and assault by illegal task force teams claiming to be enforcing COVID-19 measures including wearing of face masks.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, frowns at such atrocities and has ordered for immediate clampdown on all persons involved especially in Onitsha and environs.

“Reports further indicate that the hoodlums wear reflective jackets and operate in shuttle buses/Keke with stickers bearing COVID-19 TASK FORCE.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no such task force has been constituted by the State Government to operate on the streets and highways within Anambra State.

“Only organised markets are authorised to operate such enforcement teams within their respective markets ONLY.

“In view of the above, the Command will henceforth arrest and prosecute anyone found extorting money or intimidating members of the public in the guise of enforcing face mask protocols including buses, Keke riders and persons bearing COVID-19 task force stickers or jackets on the streets/highways within the State.”

