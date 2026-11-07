Police order 3 CPS to retire over statutory age limit

The Nigeria Police Force has directed a group of commissioners of police to proceed on mandatory retirement with immediate effect.

Saturday Tribune findings indicated that the directive followed the alleged refusal of the affected officers to retire in accordance with public service regulations.

Some of the officers were reportedly lobbying for promotion to the rank of assistant inspector-general of police.

A police signal conveying the directive was copied to the affected officers, the Police Service Commission, the Department of Finance and Accounts, the Zone 7 Command, the Police Academy, police training schools, the Department of Training and Development, the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the Niger State Police Command.

The signal, sighted by the Saturday Tribune, was titled “Discharge and Retirement” and referenced INGENPOL/FORSEC Abuja – DTO 020749/11/2026. It directed the affected officers to submit individual retirement notices.

It read: “INGENPOL warns you and directs under-listed Commissioners of Police to submit individual notices of retirement, having attained mandatory statutory retirement age of 60 years.”

Although the directive referred to six officers, the list contained only five names – which are being withheld by Saturday Tribune.

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Six dates of birth were recorded: January 5, 1958; January 28, 1963; January 17, 1966; January 25, 1965; September 2, 1966; and April 25, 1964.

The directive also referred to a letter forwarded to the Police Service Commission with reference number PSC/2116/111/26.

The Force spokesperson, CSP Ani Ineidu, could not immediately be reached for comment. However, a senior officer familiar with the matter confirmed the directive in a conversation with our reporter but declined further comment.