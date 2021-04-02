Police operatives nab four kidnap suspects in Delta

No fewer than four kidnap suspects were, on Friday, arrested from their hideouts by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The foursome, simply identified as Nwachukwu, 24, Oletu Augustine, 35, Obi Francis, 25, (all of Aradhe Community) and Udumubra Okema, 35, of Owhelogbo Road Ozoro, were arrested in their various hideouts at Aradhe community and Iyeriri Quarters, Ozoro.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest on Friday, said an Infinix phone, car key, daggers and charms were recovered from the hoodlums.

Recall that the suspects, who are members of a gang, allegedly abducted one William Aduwoma on March 27, but was rescued by police and vigilante operatives on March 29 after combing the forest of Arhade.

Worried by the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Mohammed Ari, gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer, Ozoro Division, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, to apprehend the fleeing culprits after mobilising a team of police and local hunters and vigilante to rescue the victim.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe said further efforts were on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang to face the music in line with the IGP Mohammed Adamu’s mandate to reduce crime in the state to the barest minimum.

