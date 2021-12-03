Police operatives nab fake soldier, medical doctor in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives of the Akwa Ibom state command have apprehended one Akpan Mfon Essien, alleged to be a fake soldier, who specialised in swindling unsuspecting people, posing as a military operative.

Besides, one Samuel Isaac Jumbo, who is alleged to have defrauded unsuspecting members of the public posing as a medical doctor, was arrested at Tranquility Hotel at Nnung Oku village, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, following a tip-off.

The suspects, according to the weekend’s statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO). Mr Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent, in Uyo, the state capital, has confessed to the crimes.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has beamed its searchlights on impersonators of security personnel and other professionals. This has led to the arrest of a fake soldier and a fake doctor.

“While on a stop and search operation along Nwaniba Road, operatives of Anti-Robbery Squad, reasonably suspected and arrested one Akpan Mfon Essien of Ikot Andem Itam Village in Itu Local Government Area, who resides at Idu Uruan, Uruan Local Government Area.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to be impersonating a soldier. He led operatives to his house where two pairs of Army uniforms, Army shorts, two Army sweaters, Army belt, two Army caps, three pairs of Army boots, two Army jack-knives, two walkie talkie, one live Jacket, one stethoscope and a blue colour Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. LSR 735 AC were recovered.

“The suspect uses the uniform to deceive, intimidate and commit heinous crimes around Uruan and Uyo”, the statement reads in part.

In the same vein, Macdon said a fake medical doctor, who claimed to be a resident of Asokoro Area of Abuja, was apprehended through security intelligence in Uyo hotel.

“Relying on a report on a report, the Quick Intervention Unit (QUU) operatives of the Command proceeded to Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku village, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, and arrested one Samuel Isaac Jumbo, age 29 of Number 26 Asokoro Road, Area II, Abuja, who claimed to be a Medical Doctor attached to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and stated that he is not a Medical Doctor as claimed.

“In his confessional statement, he stated that in 2015, he told his mother that he had gotten admission into the University of Lagos to study Medicine, since then, he has collected various sums of money from her.

“He further stated that on 3/11/2021, he told his mother that he was going for National Youth Service ( NYSC ) at Rivers State and collected the sum of N200,000 for accommodation from her after she had bought a lot of household items for him.

“He took the money and items, came down to Uyo, squandered it and continue to deceive unsuspecting members of the public and the hotel management that he was a Medical Doctor.

“To convince the public, he will dress up or carry his lab coat, use a bolt cab to UUTH Abak Road, after loitering around for a while, he goes back to his hotel and look for unsuspecting members of the public to defraud”, the statement explained, adding that “the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed”.