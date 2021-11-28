Police operatives arrest four suspected arms-bearers in Delta

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have arrested four suspected arms-bearers in Warri and Kwale parts of Delta State.

Two of the four suspects, Yusuf Ibrahim and Hashimu Garba, were arrested on November 26 by the Anti-Crime Patrol team attached to Ekpan Police Station while on patrol/stop and search.

The duo was with one other on a motorcycle at Hausa Market along NPA Expressway, Warri when they were stopped and searched.

A cut-to-size locally-made single barrel gun, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, however, said 27-year-old Yusuf Ibrahim was shot in the leg after he allegedly opened fire on the patrol team when they were flagged down, adding that the third suspect escaped into the woods.

DSP Edafe further disclosed in his statement that on November 19, operatives attached to Kwale Divisional Patrol team, while on stop and search duty along Afieze Street, Kwale, intercepted a Qlink motorcycle with Reg No. EHR 609 LU.

Two occupants, namely Ohajiaka Sunday, 24, and Rukevwe Jagu aged 24, were allegedly nabbed with a locally-made revolver pistol loaded with one live ammunition.

Other items recovered from the suspects were 42 rounds of assorted live ammunition, several charms and the N103,500.

While justifying his stop-and-search policy, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has said it was far better to take the fight to the doorsteps of criminals, arrest and prosecute them even before they carry out their nefarious activities.

Quoting CP Ali, DSP Edafe assured Deltans that the command will continue to sustain the tempo with a view to seeing that the state is safe for all.

