Police on trail of dog owners, ladies who had sex with pets for money ― FPRO

The Police High Command on Thursday declared that it was on the trail of the owners of dogs who paid ladies to have sex with their pets for the immediate arrest and prosecution

Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the dog owners will be punished and prosecuted upon their arrest.

He vowed that security agents would not relent until ladies seen having sex with dogs in viral TikTok videos were apprehended and face prosecution to serve as a deterrent to their likes

The FPRO added that men engaging in bestial acts won’t be spared too, just as he restated that posting such videos online won’t be tolerated.

According to him, “unnatural offences: we will extend our search, investigation and punishment to the owners of the dogs caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with ladies or being used for similar offences.





“They also have questions to answer. The offence is punishable under the law, thus condemned. We will soon apprehend the lady and others like her including the men, who have been involved in this criminal and barbaric act.”

Recall that it had earlier been reported that a light-skinned lady in a trending video claimed she was paid a lump sum to sleep with the dog.

The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria and many had wondered why a dog owner would pay a lady seven digits to sleep with his pet.

According to findings, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal and the act attracts up to 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.