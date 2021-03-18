Police on the trail of hoodlums who raped 24-year-old lady to death in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command are on the trail of hoodlums who raped to death a 24-year-old lady, Joy Ifechukwude Ezeamaka at Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to our correspondent on Thursday, saying the command has received a petition to that effect and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

The single lady was reportedly raped a few minutes after she returned from the farm, where she went to fetch some firewood with her wheelbarrow, to assist her widowed mom to earn a living.

The Ubulu-Uku people at home and abroad had earlier called on the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Ali, to unmask the perpetrators to face the music.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased, Florence Ezeamaka, has explained how her daughter was raped and murdered in cold blood.

According to Mrs Ezeamaka, who was widowed not too long, “my daughter may have been killed by those who had been trailing her for evil.

“My daughter was a good girl who had been of great assistance to the family. I am a poor widow who is struggling to survive with my children.

“On a fateful day, last Thursday, which was our market day, I had gone to work while my daughter had gone to the bush to fetch firewood, which was what she used to sell to make a living.

“She had just returned home, because her wheelbarrow, loaded with wood, was parked in the house.”

“Perhaps, it was when she was parking the wheelbarrow that she was hijacked by the criminals who took her to a nearby bush where she was raped in turns.”

Narrating further, the widow said “when I came back from work and couldn’t find her, I raised the alarm, which attracted neighbours and our vigilance group, who quickly constituted a search party that later discovered her body in the bush.

“She was strangled with her pant and a stick tied around her neck. Traces of blood were found in her private part, showing that she was raped in turns by the criminals who also stole her phone.

“They robbed, raped, and killed her in the most horrific manner. What was her offence that she would be killed like a common criminal?

“Why would people go to that extent to kill a human being in that unthinkable manner? I am still confused, I can’t comprehend why an easy-going and lovable Joy would be killed in such a terrible way.”

