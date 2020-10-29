Police officers in Oyo lament non-payment of allowances for Ondo election

19 days after the conduct of October 10 governorship poll in Ondo, some Police officers in Oyo State command deployed for the exercise have lamented non-payment of their allowances.

The officers who pleaded anonymity implored the Police authorities to consider the payment of their allowances for providing security during the election.

One of the officers recalled that the Police Headquarters, Abuja sent a signal that they would be paid before deployment, saying till now, no payment had been made.

”The non-payment of the election allowance affected the officers who were posted to Ese-Odo Local Government area of Ondo State,” the aggrieved officer said.

Another officer said that “the personnel deployed for election duty in Ondo State used their personal money throughout the election with the expectations that the money would be refunded.”

The officers, therefore, appealed to the police authorities to come to their aid and ensure that their election allowances were paid in good time.

The officer said that some colleagues deployed to Owo Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State during the election have been paid.

“No single officer among the 300 people deployed to Ese-Odo LGA area of Ondo State have been paid. We are calling on the police authorities to pay our allowances,” the officer pleaded.

But, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) for Oyo State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, explained that the command is not in charge of the payment but the headquarters.

While urging the officers to channel their grievances to the appropriate authority, the PPRO said that none of the officers had complained to him and that he did not have any details about payment of their allowances.

