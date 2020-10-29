Police officers are always intimidated in Nigeria ― DIG Okoye

A Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Celestine Okoye, has condemned the recent attack and intimidation of police officers in the ongoing #EndSARS crisis.

The DIG who is in charge of ICT at the Police Headquarters Abuja stated this in Abakaliki on Wednesday when he visited Ebonyi State governorm David Umahi to discuss ways peace can be restored in the state.

Okoye also frowned at the recent killings of police officers without accountability, arguing that nobody has even discussed the killings of policemen during the crisis.

He then questioned whether police are slaves who do not have the right to live but right to die.

Although he maintained that his visit to the state and others was to restore peace, urging the hoodlums to desist from destroying government properties.

He further stressed that most of the police stations built in some parts of the nation particularly in the rural areas were erected by community funds.

“I came to discuss peace, how we can bring this destruction to an end.

“My advice to them is for them to stop, they are destroying their own properties, they struggled to build those stations. Destroying these properties is not destroying the government, have you forgotten that most of these police stations were built by communities.

“Some wealthy individuals in your communities built them to attract security for you. Instead of being grateful to them for bringing security, you are busy destroying them.

“Sometimes some of these properties were built on loan by individuals to bring succour to the communities.

“Now nobody is talking about the number of policemen that was killed. So the police have no right to live? I am not happy.

“The number of policemen killed is yet to be known, and we are yet to know the people that attacked the state, investigations will tell.”

Normalcy has, however, returned to Abakaliki metropolis and its environs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.