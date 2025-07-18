Police officer killed by hit-and-run driver in Gombe

A police officer, ASP Clement Yunana, attached to the Railway Division of the Gombe State Police Command, has been killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Confirmation of the incident was made by the Command through its PPRO, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, in a statement issued to journalists in Gombe on Friday.

The statement reads: “The Gombe State Police Command regrets to announce a tragic incident involving a serious motor vehicle/pedestrian hit-and-run accident which occurred on Wednesday, 17/07/2025 at about 1700hrs, opposite Matrix Fueling Station, Tumfure, Akko LGA of Gombe State.”

According to him, “The unfortunate incident involved a yet-to-be-identified vehicle and one of our serving officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Clement Yunana, aged 50 years, attached to the Railway Police Outstation, Bajoga Division, Gombe State.”

The PPRO stated that preliminary investigations revealed the unknown vehicle, coming from the Bauchi Road axis and heading towards Gombe metropolis, knocked down the officer while he was attempting to cross the road. The driver fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance.

ASP Clement Yunana was said to have sustained serious bodily injuries and was immediately rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he was admitted for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, the officer was later pronounced dead.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and identify the fleeing driver and the vehicle involved.

The Command has launched a full-scale investigation into the matter and urges members of the public with useful information to assist the police in ensuring that justice is served.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer.

He assured that the officer’s service and sacrifice to the nation will never be forgotten.

