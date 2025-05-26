Police officer, 41 others killed by suspected herders in Benue attacks

Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area in Benue State, Victor Ominn, has described recent attacks on four communities in his council as genocide, lamenting that his people are being killed like fowls on a daily basis.

No fewer than 42 people, including a mobile police officer, were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks on Aondona, Ahume, Tyolaha, and Tse Ubiam communities between Saturday and Sunday.

According to a local resident who identified herself simply as Agatha, the Sunday attacks on Aondona and Ahume communities alone claimed no fewer than 30 lives. She said children as young as two years old were among the victims.

Another resident, Terseer, confirmed that the Saturday attacks on Tyolaha and Tse Ubiam led to 12 deaths.

“The attack on Ahume and Aondona happened on Sunday. Over 10 people were killed in Ahume and 20 in Aondona. The attacks occurred between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.,” Agatha said.

She added, “Among the victims were children less than two years old.”

It was gathered that many residents from neighboring communities have fled to Naka, the Gwer West headquarters, and to Makurdi for safety.

Terseer added, “Tyolaha and Tse Ubiam were attacked on Saturday. Five people were killed in Tyolaha and seven in Tse Ubiam.” He noted that both attacks occurred near a military base.

He also said the local government, in collaboration with stakeholders in Nagi, launched a search and rescue operation. “So far, 42 bodies have been recovered between Saturday and Monday morning,” he disclosed.

It was also gathered that Aondona community is the hometown of the Bishop of Makurdi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, and the immediate past First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Chairman Ominn described the attacks as “a clear case of genocide.”

“Yes, it happened—and it is still happening,” he said. “It’s a pathetic situation. As we speak, we are still recovering corpses. Over 30 bodies have been recovered between Sunday and Monday.

“Tse Ubiam was attacked on Saturday, just three kilometers from Naka and near a military checkpoint. I buried five people yesterday, and five others were taken to the mortuary on Saturday. We are now talking about over 40 deaths. This is genocide.”

He alleged that although soldiers were stationed in parts of the council, they failed to act to stop the attackers.

“The soldiers said they don’t have the mandate to act unless fired upon. They told me even the governor doesn’t have the authority to give them orders—only the President can. It’s very clear,” he said.

“We are not saying the soldiers are incompetent. They are just waiting for orders that have not come,” he added.

Ominn also revealed that a mobile police officer, identified as Magaji, was among those killed.

“This officer was dedicated to duty. He was always stationed at that junction on Naka road. On Sunday, he reportedly ran out of ammunition and was urging residents to flee. Unfortunately, he was killed. This is genocide,” Ominn said emotionally.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Benue State Police Command were unsuccessful, as spokesperson Catherine Anene promised to respond but had not done so at the time of filing this report.

