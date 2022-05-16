Police neutralise two gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order in Anambra 

Police authority in Anambra State, on Monday, neutralized two gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the incident happened along Umunze road in Orumba South local government area of the state.

According to the statement, “The Anambra State Command Operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today 16/5/2022 along Umunze, road, Orumba South LGA, engage armed bearing gunmen allegedly enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra State.

The Operatives neutralize two of the miscreants and recover a white Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number.

Further details show that these miscreants where obstructing the movement of innocent road users going for their businesses. The hoodlums forcefully collect their motorbikes and tricycles, chase away the passengers and the set the motorcycle or tricycle ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Command operatives have intensified patrol within the state and the situation is being monitored.





Further details shall be communicated please.

