Police neutralise three bandits, recover ammunitions in Sokoto

Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Kola Okunlola, has disclosed that not less than three suspected bandits were killed by police in the state, while the command also recovered three AK-47 rifles.

The commissioner stated this, on Thursday, at a press briefing at the command headquarters in Sokoto.

The CP revealed that a resident of Gidan Buwai in Rabah local government area of the state had reported that bandits in their numbers invaded their community, in response, the police trailed the Bandits and engaged them in gun battles leading to the death of three bandits and also recovered AK-47 rifles.

He further stated that two suspected bandits also were arrested by the police.

The CP also disclosed that one Shamsu ‘of Sabon Gari Area Goronyo LGA, went to Goronyo Division and reported that an unknown person criminally called him via GSM NO 07025918649, threatened him to produce money or else they will kill him or Kidnap one of his family members, during the investigation the GSM number was tracked with one Abubakar Yusuf of Gawo village, Wurno was arrested and confessed to have been behind the call, stressing that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The commissioner also said some bandits that recently attacked villages in Bodinga local government area that led to the death of one resident and abduction of two have been arrested and the two abductees were rescued with one AK47 rifle, two Magazines were recovered. Both victims have since been reunited with their families.

He also stated that there was a report at Wurno Division that unknown bandits in large number invaded their House and Kidnapped one Hussaina Bairu and Farida Jamilu to an unknown destination.

The villagers mobilized themselves and followed the bandits where the victims were rescued and one Jabbi Alhaji Wanto was arrested. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with one Dari’ of Digyal village and Umar’ of Laka village both of Wurno LGA, and now at large.

Okunlola in his maiden press conference since his resumption in the state also stated that kidnappers terrorising Gidan Madi in Tangaza were arrested by the police.

He divulged that syndicates specializing in handset snatching, who came all the way from Kano State were arrested at Shehu Kangiwa Square venue of the 2021 Maulud celebration.

He said the suspects were in possession of 24 different types of handsets, believed to be snatched from some unsuspecting members of the public that came for the celebration. Meanwhile, the case is under investigation and they will be charged to court accordingly.

He used the opportunity to call on the good people of Sokoto State that, the Nigerian Police Force has launched a mobile application ( POLICE RESCUE ME APP) for the prompt response to incidence. The APP is available on GooglePlay Store and IOS for emergency situation 24 hours.

He also said the police in the state are determined to improve on the security situation in the state saying there is an ongoing joint operation with all other security agencies to curb this menace. The commissioner called on the people of the state to give maximum support to the force, to curb the security problem in the state, noting that they cannot do it alone, “people must not neglect what is happening around them. We need credible information on the activities of these blood-sucking elements to enable the police to serve the public better.”

