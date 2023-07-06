The Gombe State Police Command has neutralised one suspected armed robber and arrested 17 others for various criminal offences committed across the state just as it recovered one AK47 rifle.

According to a statement released by the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Abubakar Mu’azu, “On 6/7/2023 at about 0145hrs, information was received from a trailer driver along the Gombe-Bojude axis that some suspected armed robbers had blocked the Gombe to Degeze road and robbed drivers and passengers of their properties.

“On receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Bojude Division who were on routine patrol rushed to the scene on a rescue mission.

“On getting to the scene, the armed robbers engaged the operatives in a gun duel but were subdued by the fire-power of the Police who succeeded in neutralizing one of the robbers and recovered an AK 47 rifle and a phone as exhibits, the corpse has been deposited at the morgue.”

Also, for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, one Ibrahim Garba, aged 50 of Kurjale via Jagali south in Yamaltu/Deba LGA was arrested.

The PPRO stated that “on 26/06/2023 at about 1600hrs, a formal complaint was received from one Saleh Maikanwa of Kurjale via Jagali south, that in the night of 26/06/2023 at about 0300hrs, the above-mentioned suspect criminally conspired among themselves and entered into the house of one Malam Abdullahi Mohammed of Kurjale, attacked and inflicted machetes’ cut on his three children.

“On receipt of the complaint, a team of Policemen from the Deba Division rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to the General Hospital, Deba for medical attention, later one of the victims by the name of Sabiu Abdullahi was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.

“Credible intelligence led to the arrest of one suspect by the name of Ibrahim Garba who led the gang to commit the crime, the suspect confessed to the crime and the case will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Furthermore, Okasha Gwall of Barunde quarters, Gombe was arrested for the criminal offence of attempting to commit culpable homicide.

“It was reported that on 29/06/2023 at about 2000hrs, a distress call was received from the residents of Barunde qtrs, that the above-mentioned suspect was involved in a fight at Sadiku Shehu filling station Barunde with one man whose identity was not yet known and is at large.

“In the process, one Ibrahim Abubakar, aged 23 years of the same address, went to separate them, where the above-mentioned suspect stabbed him with a knife on his stomach, the victim sustained a deep injury which as a result his intestine was out.

“On receipt of the information, teams of Policemen rushed the victim to Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe for treatment. He was admitted and is responding to treatment. The suspect was arrested and when interrogated he confessed to having committed the offence and will soon be charged to court for prosecution.”

Also for inciting disturbance, culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt, the Command arrested Mohammed Sani Umar, Ibrahim Ahmadu and Shitu Adamu all of Umar Bodeyel and Ardo Salata villages via Kwadon.

“On 03/07/2023 at about 0430hrs, a formal complaint was received from one Kawu Leka of Ardo Salatu village, Kwadon, that on 02/07/2023, at about 2330hrs, a party was organized by the youths of Umaru Bodeyo village via Kwadon.

“In the process, a fight broke out between the above-mentioned suspects of Salatu village and Bodeyo village, as a result, one Sani Waziri, aged 22 years sustained serious injury on his head.

“On receipt of the complaint, a team of policemen rushed to the scene, the victim was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe for medical attention.

“Three suspects namely: Mohammed Sani Umaru, Ibrahim Ahmadu and Shitu Adamu were arrested while four of the suspects are now at large. An effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects. The case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“The Police also arrested one Jauro Haruna Adamu for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, on 2/07/2023 at about 0700hrs a formal complaint was received from one Bala Hamza Bulama of Hinna qtrs.”

He said that he received information that “on 1/7/2023 at about 0400hrs, the above-mentioned suspects criminally conspired among themselves and beat one Murtala Ahmed aged 35 years of the same address to a coma after which they took him to Kalo village and dumped him there.

“On receipt of the complaint, Police detectives from Dadin Kowa Division took the victim to Cottage Hospital, Dadin-kowa where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“During the course of the Investigation, one Jauro Haruna Adamu was arrested while effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects. The said Jauro Haruna Adamu has confessed to the crime and the case will soon be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim commended the operatives involved in the operation/investigation for their swift action and dedication to duty.

He also urged them to continue to work tirelessly to ensure that criminals are brought to justice and that the State remains safe and secure for all residents.

For complaints/enquiries, the Command urged the residents not to hesitate to call personnel on its emergency lines of 08150567771, 08031230631, 09165472923 or via NPF RESCUE ME APP to report any suspicious persons, groups or request security response.

