The Police Command in Kaduna says its operatives have neutralised a notorious bandit and recovered operational motorcycle in Kidandan village of Giwa Local Government Area of the State.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

“Today May 7, at about 10:30hrs, operatives attached to 47 Police Mobile Force (PMF) deployed to Kaya on routine patrol along Fatika Road, sighted a gang of bandits riding on motorcycles, dressed in military camouflage.

“The gallant operatives swung into action immediately, engaged the bandits in fierce gun duel and were given a hot chase in the process, one bandit dressed in military camouflage was neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds; One bandit’s operational motorcycle was recovered.”

According to him, aggressive patrols along the road have been intensified, to forestall future occurrences.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Garba, commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the personnel.

He said the CP urged them to sustain the onslaught against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the State.

