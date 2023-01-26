Police nab three armed robbery suspects, recovers arms in Imo

Three out of the six armed robbery suspects that specialize in terrorizing Umunchoko Ubomiri in Mbaitole Local Government Area of Imo State had been arrested by the Police from the Imo State Police Command, Owerri.

The suspects include 27-year-old Ogbonna Vincent from Ebonyi State, Ejike John, 30, from Abia State; and Ikemba Joesh, 28, from Abia State.

Their arrest is sequel to a distress call from a robbed victim, Uchenna Ohia of Umunchoko Ubomiri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, which occurred on 19th January 2023.

In a statement issued Thursday in Owerri by the Police Command’s Public Relations Offer, ASP Henry Okoye said that six armed men stormed Uchenna Ohia’s pharmacy at Works Layout, Owerri, robbed him, his staff and customers of their belongings.

He said that the suspected armed robbers even kidnapped him at the scene, locked him up in the boot of his red Toyota Corolla 2007 model with registration number WER330AJ and made away with the vehicle but he luckily escaped by whiskers from the boot of the vehicle where he was held hostage.

The Police Spokesman said that the command’s Quick Intervention Team swiftly swung into action, activating all investigating strategies to track down the hoodlums.

He said that the action paid off on 23rd January 2023, through credible intelligence, when the vehicle was traced to Matel Bott Fuel Station, Rumuokoro in Obiakpo LGA of Rivers State, where the vehicle was recovered and three suspects were arrested.

The PPRO said that the investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

However the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde has commended the officers and men for their proactiveness and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also thanked Imolites for their continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies, especially the Police, credible and timely information while urging them to report any suspicious activities observed in their communities to the nearest police station or contact the Police Command for prompt action.