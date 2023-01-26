Police nab three armed robbery suspects, recovers arms in Imo

Metro
By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri
Police kidnap victim KwaraNHRC condemns murder, Court convicting CP Echeng, Police arrests man for killing, Police rescue Kogi APC, abduction of four babies, Police suspects NYSC Akwa Ibom,FCT police confirm gunmen attack, Zamfara police rescues 75-year, Police vandal Makinde Oyo ,Police give details, Police to investigate, Police alert public, Police nab suspected cultists in Ondo, Police assure of safety as suspected kidnappers lay siege on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Man family feud Akwa Ibom,Police repel attack, Police number plates politicians,Police illicit drug dealers Benue,Kwara Police nab armed robbery gang with 87 mobile phones, 10 laptops, Police decry report on salary, Police arrest pastor, 13 suspects for illegal arms deal, other criminal offences in Oyo, Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing co-tenant to death in Ondo, LP supporters Lagos Police ,Police barricade Ekwueme square, Police parley vigilantes , Policeman killed in Edo hoodlums attack, as govt debunks ISWAP attack, Vigilante use AK-47, Edo police kill kidnapper, Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge, Ondo arrest tricycle rider, Police nab suspected kidnappers, DSS police van robbery,Market guard killed in Plateau, Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for, Ondo police denies, Ebonyi LP senatorial

Three out of the six armed robbery suspects that specialize in terrorizing Umunchoko Ubomiri in Mbaitole Local Government Area of Imo State had been arrested by the Police from the Imo State Police Command, Owerri.

The suspects include 27-year-old Ogbonna Vincent from Ebonyi State, Ejike John, 30, from Abia State; and Ikemba Joesh, 28, from Abia State.

Their arrest is sequel to a distress call from a robbed victim, Uchenna Ohia of Umunchoko Ubomiri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, which occurred on 19th January 2023.

In a statement issued Thursday in Owerri by the Police Command’s Public Relations Offer, ASP Henry Okoye said that six armed men stormed Uchenna Ohia’s pharmacy at Works Layout, Owerri, robbed him, his staff and customers of their belongings.

He said that the suspected armed robbers even kidnapped him at the scene, locked him up in the boot of his red Toyota Corolla 2007 model with registration number WER330AJ and made away with the vehicle but he luckily escaped by whiskers from the boot of the vehicle where he was held hostage.

The Police Spokesman said that the command’s Quick Intervention Team swiftly swung into action, activating all investigating strategies to track down the hoodlums.

He said that the action paid off on 23rd January 2023, through credible intelligence, when the vehicle was traced to Matel Bott Fuel Station, Rumuokoro in Obiakpo LGA of Rivers State, where the vehicle was recovered and three suspects were arrested.

The PPRO said that the investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

However the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde has commended the officers and men for their proactiveness and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also thanked Imolites for their continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies, especially the Police, credible and timely information while urging them to report any suspicious activities observed in their communities to the nearest police station or contact the Police Command for prompt action.

You might also like
Metro

Fire engulfs Kano police headquarters

Metro

Anambra: Suspect dies while in police detention, investigation commences

Metro

Police arrest suspect who uses charms to defraud POS operators in Anambra

Metro

Two armed robbery suspects die in gun duel with police in Delta

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More