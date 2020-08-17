Police nab welder for killing friend in Lokoja

A 32-year-old man simply identified as Murtala Dare, has been arrested by the police in Lokoja for allegedly killing his friend during a scuffle.

Spokesman of the Police Command in Kogi, DSP William Aya, told newsmen on Monday in Lokoja that the suspect was arrested at a hideout in the early hours of Monday.

Aya said that Dare, a welder, killed his friend, Lukman, at Jackie’s area in Lokoja at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 16.

According to him, Dare and Lukman were hanging out in the area alongside other fun-seekers when an argument led to an exchange of blows between the two friends.

However, Dare was said to have overpowered Lukman, smashed him to the ground and brought out a knife with which he was said to have slaughtered his friend.

Other people around were said to have immediately called in policemen from the nearby A Division headquarters but Dare fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Aya said that the manhunt launched by policemen later yielded result when Dare was apprehended in a house where he was hiding.

The police spokesman said an investigation into the incident has commenced, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

