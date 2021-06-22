Police nab two women as 16-year-old girl kidnapped in Niger, rescued in Delta

A child who was kidnapped in Niger State has been rescued in Delta State after four years with two women who specialized in child trafficking currently in the police net.

The victim, Jamila Shagari, 16 years old was allegedly kidnapped along with three other kids by unknown men with a car while they were playing in their village surroundings in Niger State.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement, on Tuesday, the two suspects Mrs Gloria Ugbebor, 39 years old and Mrs Vera Olunwa 62, were arrested while in the custody of two other children.

The children names were given as Nuhu Yanhana 12 and Abednego Joshua 11 years old who were rescued from Mrs.

Gloria Ugbebor custody.

The kidnapped girl, Jamila Shagari, according to the police, was seen roaming around church premises in Asaba which attracted some good Samaritans who suspected that all was not well with her.

She narrated that she was twelve years old when she was kidnapped and brought to Mrs Gloria Ugbebor resident of No. 15 Kingdom Hall Umunede community in Ika northeast of Delta State.

She said her name was changed to Dorcas Peter by the suspect and taken to Lagos where she was handed over to one Azubuike whom she served as a house help for two years.

After much suffering in Mr Azubuike’s house, she continued, she then returned to Mrs Gloria Ugbebor in Umunede who later handed her over to one Mrs Vera Olunwa a resident of opposite Koka junction Asaba-Ibusa expressway

Asaba.

DSP Edafe said the effort is on locating the biological parents of the victim while Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other accomplices.

Meanwhile, while men of safer highway Patrol on stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele road, Delta State has recovered, 20 exotic phones, three Laptops suspected to have been stolen, and one charm bulletproof were recovered from a passenger.

The suspect Bernard Aloba ‘m’ age 26yrs was arrested.

The police image maker reiterated the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali’s appeal to members of the public particularly travellers, to always exercise patience with the police while they are performing their duties, especially

during stop and search.

“It is for the good of all passengers on board, and Deltans in general, as its one of the proactive measures taken to nip crime in the bud,” he said, assuring residents of the states that extortion of any kind by officers and men of Delta State would not be tolerated.

