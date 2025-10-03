Police nab two suspected hoodlums in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested two suspected hoodlums and recovered a fabricated AK-47 rifle and other dangerous weapons during a routine patrol in Uyo.

The suspects, identified as Joshua Benjamin from Mbiaku, Ikono Local Government Area, and Kingsley Friday Michael from Ikot Ekop, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, were apprehended in the early hours of Thursday, October 2, 2025, along Idoro Road by Abolin Junction.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, operatives on routine patrol spotted the duo loitering suspiciously at a dark spot at about 12:30 a.m. Their conduct drew the attention of the patrol team, leading to their arrest.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of a fabricated revolving AK-47 rifle and a jackknife. The police said the suspects, upon interrogation, failed to provide any credible explanation for their presence at the location or for the possession of the firearm.

“They falsely claimed to be security guards but could not present uniforms, any means of identification, or credible justification for the weapon in their possession,” DSP John disclosed.

The suspects, now in custody, are undergoing further interrogation as investigations continue to establish their possible links to criminal activities within the state.

Reassuring members of the public, the Police Command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, warning that criminal elements will find no hiding place in Akwa Ibom.

The Command also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation for swift action.