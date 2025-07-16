Police nab two one-chance robbery suspects in Oyo

Two suspected members of a one-chance robbery/fraud gang have been arrested in Ibadan by the Oyo State Police Command.

The arrested suspects are Kolawole Moshood, aged 42, from Olomoyeye Muslim Area, Ibadan, and 45-year-old Opeyemi Kuburat, from Beyerunka Area, Ibadan.

Recovered from the one-chance robbery suspects was a Nissan Almera car with registration number Lagos FST 779 DL, which was said to be the operational vehicle usually used by the suspects.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that last Saturday’s arrest followed a viral video that exposed the gang’s illicit activities.

In the video, a man who escaped being a victim had recorded the conversation in the car and had shouted to be allowed to disembark when he suspected the driver and his female ‘passenger’.

The exposure prompted the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, to issue directives to operatives of the Command’s tactical units to apprehend the culprits.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said that the teams immediately launched an intensive search for the gang members.

The efforts paid off when the Monitoring Unit of the Command got information on the whereabouts of suspected one-chance robbers.

The suspects were nabbed by the operatives at about 3:30 pm after they tracked and located them on the old Ibadan-Oyo Road.

The PPRO said that when interrogated, the suspects, Moshood and Kuburat, confessed to being key members of a one-chance robbery gang operating in Ibadan and its environs.

“They further admitted to robbing and deceiving multiple victims using the seized vehicle.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

“To date, three victims have come forward and identified them as the perpetrators who robbed them of their valuables on separate occasions.

“The investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other gang members and recover their weapons.

“We therefore urge other victims of this notorious gang to come forward and assist with the investigation and subsequent prosecution,” CSP Osifeso stated.

He enjoined the public to cooperate with the police, as it could play a vital role in bringing more offenders to justice and protecting communities in the state.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.