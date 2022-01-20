Police nab Titan Farms staff over alleged stealing, blackmail

The officers of Anti Kidnapping Squad (AKS), Dugbe headquarters have arrested a staff very close to the company’s CEO, Oyeniyi Isreal and another corps member, Ernest Ifechukwu Kingsley, who was serving at the company, Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited, popularly called “Titan Farms” evaded arrest after being tipped off by an insider.

He was however officially invited over the alleged case of blackmailing, conspiracy, threat, among others which he confessed to being actively involved in the conspiracy as he supplied some of the materials and confidential information used for the blackmail. He made it known that he was not working alone.

Isreal, who was known to be one of the closest staff to the company’s CEO, Mr Gbenga Eyiolawi, was allegedly arrested for stealing company’s property worth millions of Naira while thinking that was the end of the company who is currently facing some business challenges.

While confessing to the police, Israel confirmed stealing the items and upon search by the police, some were found in his house. In fact, an AC removed from the company was found installed in his sitting room.

The other stolen items include but are not limited to the projector, 17 chairs, 2 water dispensers, 2 fridges, 2 printers, 4 window blinds, 1 manager’s chair, 1 manager’s table, 2 ACs, 2 golden stools, 3 TV sets, others. The company’s biggest delivery truck was also recovered from him before it could be sold.

He is being investigated for the conspiracy as part of the material used for the blackmail was found on his phone. Ernest Ifechukwu Kingsley, who is the admin of one of the WhatsApp groups named “Aggrieved TITAN Farms Investors” was accused of blackmailing the company’s CEO and threat on social media pages, Instagram especially and he confessed that some of the blackmail materials were gotten through him but claimed he did not know they were going to go that far.

They blackmailed their paymaster of running away with investor’s money and also responsible for tarnishing the company’s image all over the social media so as to force the CEO into a situation where he would be unable to go to the office while they cart away everything in the office and blackmail him to pay in exchange.

While reacting to the situation, the company’s CEO, Mr Gbenga Eyiolawi, said it was a very bad experience for him as he could not sleep for good three days when he discovered how close this was to him.

“I am sure a man can not have a worse feeling if he caught his wife cheating with another man”. That is how heartbreaking it is for me.

He described Israel as one of the closest staff to him, “in fact, Israel has become family. In reality, we started the company together and he got everything he ever needed even without asking, he was the de facto CEO.”

“When I saw some of the contents being posted online to blackmail me, I knew those things can only come from an insider, but I never suspected Israel, because I trusted him so much.” He added.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Adewale Osifeso when contacted said that the case is still being investigated by the men of AKS and appropriate action will be taken against the suspects after the completion of the Police investigation.

“Stealing and blackmail are criminal offences in Nigeria and all parties involved will be brought to book.”