Police nab three suspects, recover firearms in Delta

Two suspects who claimed to be members of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security outfit have been arrested by the Police in Delta for having one pump-action gun, two locally fabricated guns, and cartridges.

The pump-action gun was recovered in the residence of 50-year-old Solomon Arhugberume James while operatives of the Command Anti-Cultism Unit (CACU), Sector 3, Ovwian-Aladja were on patrol along the Agbarho–Warri expressway on Thursday.

A statement by the state police public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Friday said one Akpoghene Goodluck (34), who attempted to evade the operatives during the patrol, was arrested, adding that a search of the premises where he was apprehended led to the recovery of two locally fabricated guns and ten expended cartridges.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Solomon Arhugberume James (50), from whose residence one pump-action gun and one live cartridge were recovered. Both suspects claimed membership of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security outfit but could not produce identification to substantiate their claims,” Edafe said

Meanwhile, operatives of Oghara Division have arrested one Clinton Awuerowswo, alias Clinbaby (23), who had been at large following the recovery of firearms from his residence on 23rd March 2026.

The recovered exhibits include one Beretta pistol, two locally made cut-to-size guns, three live cartridges, a battle axe and a jackknife.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect reportedly admitted ownership of the weapons and membership of the Eiye confraternity, the statement added.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Samuel E. Erale, warned against cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to sustained operations against criminal groups while urging residents to provide credible information with assurances of confidentiality.