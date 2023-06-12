The Lagos Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with the gruesome murder of Ibadan-based teacher, Idowu Hamzat, who was killed in the Eredo area of Epe, Lagos.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the suspects to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police also stated that the suspects have been moved to the homicide section of the state police command.

The arrested suspects in connection with the murder of the teacher have been identified as: Kazeem Apena, Agbomeji Nojeem and Omobowale.

The police in the state are also on the trail of other members of the gang including: Olaonipekun AKA Nokia, Abdul Wahab Kunle Baba Epe, Dare Samba, Idowu Felix, Agbomeji and others, who allegedly beat the 36 – year – old teacher to death.

Though the circumstances surrounding the death of the teacher are yet to be unraveled, there are indications that he might have been lured to Epe to be killed by the arrested suspects and others at large.

A resident of Epe, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said; “Nobody knows the mission of the teacher in Epe. His parents even said that he had not been to Epe before.

“A resident,who saw them ,when they were killing him informed the Vigilante members ,who in turn reported to the police before three of them were arrested.”

The source also added; “It was through his mobile phone and Identification Card that he was traced to be a teacher in a school in Ibadan.

“It was true the phone that the vigilante members were able to get his parents. When they came over the weekend, they claimed that their son had not been to Epe before.”

It was gathered that the killers of the 36- year- old teacher had after killing him, dumped his body in a bush in Eredo area of Epe.





The Lagos police spokesperson said; “Investigations have commenced on the incident. Three suspects have already been arrested They are in our custody.”

Hundeyin also said; “The case has been transferred to the State CID, Panti for further investigations.”

