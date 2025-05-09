Police nab suspected drug dealer in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious drug dealer, 32-year-old Sulaiman Danwawu of Tudun Yola Quarters, known for his involvement in the distribution of hard drugs across the city.

According to the Command, Danwawu—who was previously charged in 2022 for being in possession of 500 cartons of suspected Tramadol—was re-arrested for the possession of illicit substances.

Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing held at the Bompai Police Headquarters, Kano.

Bakori revealed that between April 23 and May 9, 2025, the Command made multiple arrests involving suspects linked to various crimes including armed robbery, drug trafficking, cattle rustling, fraud, theft, and thuggery.

In one of the operations, a suspected armed robber was arrested with two Beretta pistols and ten rounds of live ammunition.

He emphasised that the operations reflect the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, who has tasked commands nationwide with implementing modern, result-oriented strategies for crime prevention and the protection of lives and property.

The CP noted that a wide range of items were recovered during the operations, including firearms, illicit drugs, vehicles, bladed weapons, counterfeit currency, livestock, mobile phones, and household items.

Bakori described these breakthroughs as evidence of the Command’s effective approach in tackling drug abuse and related crimes, which he identified as major contributors to violent offenses such as armed robbery and thuggery.

“These achievements are testaments to the fact that the strategies employed are working. We have significantly reduced incidences of phone snatching, thuggery, and car theft,” he said.

He reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and called on the public to continue supporting the police with credible intelligence to prevent crime.

“I want to appreciate the support of the media and the law-abiding people of Kano. We count on your cooperation to keep Kano safe,” Bakori added.

He also highlighted key strategies that have underpinned the Command’s recent successes.

These include 24-hour visibility patrols, operational sectorization of the state, community policing, intelligence-driven raids and stop-and-search exercises, as well as continuous training for officers—particularly within the Criminal Investigation Department—to promote professionalism and respect for human rights.

“These strategic interventions have resulted in tremendous successes in recent weeks,” Bakori concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE