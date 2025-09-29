Police nab suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested two suspected cult members in Uyo and recovered a cache of weapons, fetish substances, and cult insignia in a fresh crackdown on violent crime in the state capital.

The suspects, identified as Donald Iwat and Daniel Bruno, were apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday, September 24, 2025, following a tip-off received by police operatives. The arrest took place around 1:00 a.m. on Iyah Street, Uyo, a location authorities described as a “notorious hideout” for cult-related activity.

A search conducted immediately after the arrest led to the recovery of several incriminating items, including: one jack knife, two machetes, a walkie-talkie radio, gunpowder, and a fetish “bullet-proof” charm allegedly used for protection during violent operations.

Also seized were two face caps bearing the insignia of the Black Axe Confraternity and a police lanyard believed to have been unlawfully acquired.

Police spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, in a statement issued on Monday and made available to our Correspondent, said the suspects are currently in custody and undergoing investigation to determine the extent of their involvement in cult-related violence and possible connections to other criminal networks across the state.

“The Command is committed to rooting out cultism and other violent crimes in Akwa Ibom. We urge members of the public to continue to provide timely and credible information that will help the police in carrying out their constitutional duties,” DSP John assured.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns over the resurgence of cult clashes and violent street activities in parts of Uyo metropolis. Residents have repeatedly called on security agencies to intensify surveillance, especially in known black spots, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Chairman of the Uyo Residents’ Association, Mr. Ubong Akpan, who spoke on the development, commended the police for the successful operation. He urged the Command to ensure thorough prosecution of the suspects to send a strong signal to other cult groups operating in the state.

Security experts say the recovery of items such as gunpowder, charms, and communication gadgets suggests a possible link between cultism and broader organized crime, including armed robbery and political thuggery.

They stressed that collaborative efforts between security agencies, community leaders, and civil society groups are key to tackling the menace.

The Police Command, while assuring the public of sustained vigilance, reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on cultism and pledged to deploy more intelligence-driven strategies to curb the rising threat.