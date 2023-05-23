Operatives of Delta State Police Command have nabbed four suspected armed robbers, and two cultists and recovered some assorted ammunition in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Bright Edafe and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The suspected armed robbers arrested were identified as Edafe Ajari, Wallis Louis, Bright Akpomuje and Michael Ogheneruese.

They were arrested on last Saturday and Tuesday at Otefe community Oghara and Owhelogbo Community of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta.

Recovered from the suspects were a locally made cut-to-size pistol, pump action gun, two double barrel guns, a battle axe, and 10 rounds of live cartridges.

Edafe further identified suspected cultists as Precious Moses and Bibi Asengbe, who were arrested on different days at Okuokoko and Owhelogbo communities while ammunitions were recovered from them.

The details of the arrest read thus: “In the early hours of 22/05/2023, at about 0300hrs, the DPO Oghara Division, SP Suleiman Yahaya Doma acting on intelligence received led a combined team of policemen from the division and the State Investigation Bureau (SIB) to a criminal hideout in Otefe community Oghara, Ethiope West LGA.

“During the operation, one Edafe Ajari ‘m’ 29yrs, Wallis Louis ‘m’ 24yrs both of Otefe Community Oghara were arrested and one (1) pump action gun, two (2) double barrel cut-to-size, one (1) battle axe and three (3) live cartridges were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

“In another development, on 22/05/2023 at about 1313hrs, the DPO Orerokpe division SP Paul Obaware received information from a member of Okwukoko Anti-cult Unit that one Bibi Asengbe ‘m’ 38yrs, a notorious cultist and a gun-runner who has been on the command’s wanted list was sighted on a motorcycle around Okwukoko Community, the Patrol team from Orerokpe was swiftly mobilized by the DPO alongside members of the local anti-cult, embarked on a technical intelligence-led operation and trailed the suspect to his hideout at Okwukoko where he was rounded up and arrested.

“When the search was conducted on him, a locally made English berretta pistol was recovered from him.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was on his way to supply the arm to one of his customers named Marvin (surname unknown) at Jakpa junction Warri at a cost of N250,000.





“In Ughelli south LGA, on 20/05/2023 at about 0135hrs, acting on a tip-off, the DPO Otu-Jeremi Division, CSP Pius Eredie working on information gathered on a syndicate who terrorizes Usiefrun community, led patrol teams to the said community where the duo of Bright Akpomuje ‘m’ age 24yrs, and Michael Ogheneruese ‘m’ age 24yrs, and one locally made cut-to-size pistol, seven rounds of live cartridges were recovered. Suspects are in custody while the investigation is ongoing.

“In Isoko North LGA, on the 18/05/2023 at about 0930hrs, acting on a tip-off that some secret cult members were holding a meeting at their hideout in Owhelogbo community Isoko North LGA, police operatives attached to Otor-Owhe division, stormed their hideout and cordoned the area.

“The suspected cultists on noticing the presence of the policemen, took to their heels but were given a heated chase. During the chase, one Precious Moses ‘m’ 30yrs of Owhelogbo was arrested and a locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun and three (3) live cartridges were recovered from him.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of Viking Confraternity and part of the syndicate terrorizing the said community. Manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

