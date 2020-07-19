Police nab suspected 33-year-old serial rapist in Delta

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have nabbed a suspected 33-year-old serial rapist, Mr Dominic Daniel Okwekwe.
Okwekwe, a resident at No.44 Orji River in Enugu State, who’s now in the custody of the Police Command in Asaba, was arrested on Friday, July 17.
The suspect was allegedly described as a specialist in luring women and girls into hotel rooms and get them raped.
He’s said to also possess some pornographic videos which he usually used to lure them, before dispossessing his victims of their money and belongings.
Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the report said, “We have equally arrested a serial rapist who used to get all these ladies to a hotel, hide them, rape them, do pornography video with them, at the same time, rob them of their hard-earned money.
“He will hold them hostage like kidnapping and then, he will open their handsets and force them to transfer money into his own account. We have arrested him.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE